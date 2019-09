How To Take Your Ikea Furniture Apart — Without Breaking It

However, not much has been said about taking these home items apart. Moving to a new house is a stressful situation to begin with, and ruining your furniture in the process is possibly one of the worst things that can happen. The bulkier pieces are best transported when taken apart, and because of the way flatpack furniture is designed, there are a few things to keep in mind before reaching for your screwdriver. Read on for our dismantling tips to keep your favorite Ikea pieces intact before, during, and after the move.