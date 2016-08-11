Horrible Moving Stories That Will Make You Cringe

September 1 is right around the corner, which means we’ve got cardboard boxes on the brain. And while we may have spent much of the summer divided over the pronunciation of La Croix, there is still one thing we all can agree on: moving sucks.
Regardless of how excited you are to decorate a new place, the process of moving is terrible. It doesn’t matter how organized you are or how much planning you do, something will break, someone will cry, and it will always take longer (and cost more) than anticipated.
And hating moving is almost universal; it seems like everyone has experience with a move-gone-wrong, whether they relocated across the street or across the country. From bug-infested apartments to plans ruined by the Pope, these stories made us feel like our single box of broken dishes is NBD. Take a look through our round-up of moving horror stories — if you’re moving this fall, take notes. And if you’re one of the lucky ones staying put, take pity.
Moving is the worst. And the best. It can signal a fresh start or a devastating end. Whatever your style, wherever you settle, at the end of day, the most important thing is you find a place to call home. Check out more from our Get The F Out moving package here.
