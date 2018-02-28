It seems like every time we refresh our email there’s a new hair tool hitting shelves that's guaranteed to turn our tresses into perfect spirals, corkscrews, and waves with less work, damage, and time. But learning how each of them work, trying to figure out what styling products you should pair with each, and picking one that will work best for your hair type and needs is enough to give anyone a
hairache headache.
While most of our social streams show the end results of these hair gadgets — or maybe a before-and-after, if we're lucky — how to use them can be more difficult to find. That’s where YouTube comes in: The platform is flooded with an endless array of tutorials for every beauty tool on the market.
To help, we've rounded up a handful of tutorials that make learning a new gadget or technique easy, from a classic diffuser (for body and undone texture) to flexi rods (best for even, glossy curls), there's a wealth of hair knowledge ahead.