Inside The World Of CleanTok — & Why It’s About Way More Than Just Tidying Your Home

How did you get into CleanTok?

“When we downloaded TikTok at the beginning of 2020, we had no idea what we were doing. Our teenagers were on it first, and I thought to myself, Oh, I don’t think I belong here. But the teens would come up and tell me to check out a hack — like turning a large Ziplock into snack-size ones by using a heated pen knife — that seemed impossible, but they would work. So, maybe there was a place for a mom on TikTok. We were originally a family travel account, but when the pandemic hit, we were stuck at home. We have six kids, they were home 24/7, dishes were getting piled up in the sink, and I just needed more help around the house. I was overwhelmed.