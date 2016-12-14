If you’ve been feeling sad, angry, stressed, or sluggish lately — we don’t blame you. This has been quite the year, to say the least. But we refuse to sit and wait for New Year's to come around to make a fresh start. No, we're pledging to turn things around right now.
In order to establish a plan of action, we sought the help of experts who guide others in making small lifestyle changes every day — Crystal Hemesath, PhD, LMHC, and LMFT, and Heather Muszynski, health coach at Ginger.io. They spoke to us about the importance of taking time to conjure up positive memories, the best ways to vent, and why you shouldn't feel bad about pampering yourself with products like those in Elizabeth Arden's PREVAGE™ skin-care line. Now, who's ready to start 2017 with a smile?
