My sister was a dedicated maid of honor — she singlehandedly planned my bridal shower — but we didn't always see eye to eye on bridesmaid details ahead of the wedding. We disagreed about things, like bridesmaid hairstyles and line dancing, and it caused a bit of contention among family members.
But in the end, everything I'd gotten frustrated with about those smaller details didn't matter. My sister and her boyfriend stayed on the dance floor the entire night, even when things got slow, which was more important to me than whether or not the bridesmaids wore their hair down. Having her support was key in keeping the momentum flowing when other people flocked to the bar. For a little while, the dance floor was so sparse that we almost ended the wedding early — but the two of them kept breaking it down and it eventually picked up again. I'll always be grateful that she kept grooving the whole time.
If you've been asked to be a bridesmaid for the first time, you might not know to expect. A Google search will turn up horror stories about bridesmaids who've paid insane amounts of money to be in their friends' weddings. You'll also probably find lists of tips for giving great speeches or handling massive email chains about planning destination bachelorette parties. Of course, every bridal party will have a different dynamic, so there are no one-size-fits-all rules to making a wedding spectacular. You know your friend best — that's why she asked you to be a bridesmaid — but there are still general tips that apply to every situation.
And if you're ever in doubt about what your duties are, don't be afraid to ask questions. Even if she hasn't asked you for something specific, like help picking out flowers or creating centerpieces, you're there for moral support. Being a great friend — and having conversations that aren't about the wedding — is super-important, so don't downplay your part in helping the wedding go smoothly. As long as you listen to what your friend wants, you're already well on your way.
Click through to see our tips for being an awesome bridesmaid — you've got this.
But in the end, everything I'd gotten frustrated with about those smaller details didn't matter. My sister and her boyfriend stayed on the dance floor the entire night, even when things got slow, which was more important to me than whether or not the bridesmaids wore their hair down. Having her support was key in keeping the momentum flowing when other people flocked to the bar. For a little while, the dance floor was so sparse that we almost ended the wedding early — but the two of them kept breaking it down and it eventually picked up again. I'll always be grateful that she kept grooving the whole time.
If you've been asked to be a bridesmaid for the first time, you might not know to expect. A Google search will turn up horror stories about bridesmaids who've paid insane amounts of money to be in their friends' weddings. You'll also probably find lists of tips for giving great speeches or handling massive email chains about planning destination bachelorette parties. Of course, every bridal party will have a different dynamic, so there are no one-size-fits-all rules to making a wedding spectacular. You know your friend best — that's why she asked you to be a bridesmaid — but there are still general tips that apply to every situation.
And if you're ever in doubt about what your duties are, don't be afraid to ask questions. Even if she hasn't asked you for something specific, like help picking out flowers or creating centerpieces, you're there for moral support. Being a great friend — and having conversations that aren't about the wedding — is super-important, so don't downplay your part in helping the wedding go smoothly. As long as you listen to what your friend wants, you're already well on your way.
Click through to see our tips for being an awesome bridesmaid — you've got this.