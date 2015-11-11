Since as far back as we can remember, when we were nothing more than baby beauty editors, we've held one makeup-artist maxim to be self-evident: Thou shalt not use the sponge applicators that come with your products. It has been hammered into our heads over and over again that the only way to make your makeup look on-point is to use an array of pricey brushes to blend, buff, shape, and shade.



That's all well and good for makeup artists — and for those of us who have the time, patience, and money to give good face (no shade, we admire your dedication and cosmetics skills) — but for most of us, owning an arsenal of brushes is neither realistic nor budget-friendly. Not to mention confusing: Small Round Shader Brush? Mini Full Coverage Airbrush? Artistic Fan Brush? Raise your hand if you have any idea what those tools actually do. Exactly.



So what's an amateur makeup maven to do? The good news is you don't have to relegate yourself to patchy foundation. According to some well-respected pros, you need not look any farther than your eyeshadow palette for a versatile, quality tool. Yep, we're talking about the humble sponge applicator — it's experiencing a renaissance, thanks to beauty pros and brands.