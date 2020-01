As someone who has watched The Bachelor for years , it’s impossible to ignore the fact that the leads and contestants have gone from always being older than me, to being younger. But aside from the fact that I've apparently aged out when it comes to starring on reality TV, have the Bachelors actually been getting younger or are they about the same age as they always were? The newest Bachelor, Peter Weber, is 28 years old — but are most Bachelors under the age of 30?