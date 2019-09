What Kind Of Coffee Has The Most Caffeine? The Answer Is Complicated.

Coffee, as delicious as it is, has one major selling point: caffeine. For daily drinkers, a cup of coffee is as fundamental to our morning routine as, say, putting on pants or brushing our teeth. There might even be a few of us who would skip one of those other steps before forgoing our a.m. cup. And, after a night of Netflix bingeing or happy hours that turn into bar hopping, it can seem urgent to consume caffeine as quickly as possible. But is there a reliable way to figure out how much caffeine is actually in your various coffee drinks? We spoke with Christopher Hendon, an assistant professor of chemistry who has literally written the book (or, a book) on the science of coffee.