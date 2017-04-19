Checking the nutritional info on food labels has become the norm. But when it comes to reading the back of beauty products or household items — not so much. After all, it isn't as simple as recognizing terms like "trans fat" or "high-fructose corn syrup." Rather, they often read like an entirely different language.
Sure, some of those complex scientific names are harmless (like butyrospermum parkii — also known as shea butter), but others, like formaldehyde, are identified carcinogens by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Scary, we know, but this article isn’t meant to frighten. Nor is it meant to condemn you to a life of reading every last ingredient label. We just want to arm you with the facts you need to make informed decisions, whatever they should be. So, in anticipation of Earth Day coming up on April 22 (and to make your life easier), we’ve rounded up our favorite natural replacements for the products you likely use every day — from an artificial-fragrance-free deodorant to Live Clean's* paraben-free Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner. We read those tiny labels, so you don’t have to.
*Hain Celestial is the parent company of Live Clean, Jāsön Organics, and Avalon Organics.