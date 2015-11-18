Five-star hotels offer exquisitely mannered staff, beautifully appointed rooms, top chefs, and the promise of luxury. So why would you want to mask that experience behind a smartphone screen?
Hotel chains like Marriott, Starwood, Hilton, and Four Seasons have all begun adopting smartphone apps that let guests manage all sorts of things. The apps can handle reservations, airport transfers, room service, and requests for amenities such as forgotten toothbrushes. It sounds incredibly efficient and convenient, but it also sounds so...impersonal.
I decided to check into the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills to find out if this was something I'd really want for my next vacation. Read on to find out if hotel apps are going to make human staff obsolete.
