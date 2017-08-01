The Best Elopement Packages From Around The World

Wedding-planning isn't for everybody. While some couples may enjoy working out the details of a large, bells-and-whistles affair, others just want to keep it simple.
Luckily, there are endless options for those who want to elope, and it's no longer considered some taboo, clandestine ritual: It's a fun way for adventurous couples to include their close family and friends in their ceremony, while also possibly traveling somewhere cool. (Or, you know, not include anyone else — you do you.)
Another reason to elope? Even when you consider the potential travel costs, it can be much cheaper than a regular wedding because the guest list is shorter, or nonexistent. Hotels and resorts have caught on to elopement fever, and many properties around the world are offering elopement packages that include an officiant, photographer, cake, and more.
If an all-inclusive, faraway wedding is in your cards, read on. We've profiled a few of our favorite elopement packages, ahead.