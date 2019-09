This Boozy DIY Gift Idea Is Pure Genius

Sometimes, the best gift is a handcrafted one. They are fun to make, and they feel so personal. They're also a great option for those not-so-easy-to-shop-for friends on your list. Besides giving gifts to family and close friends, it's great to have presents on hand to bring to the host or hostess of holiday parties you attend this time of year. In my opinion, the best hostess gifts are ones that feel celebratory — and ones you can DIY yourself. So this year, I’ve come up with the perfect handmade gift: A Hot Toddy Kit.This kit came about because I love drinking hot toddies this time of year; they taste like a warm cup of holiday cheer, and it’s easy to make a big batch when you’re having friends over. I also whip up one of these without the alcohol if have a sore throat. (It tastes wonderful with or without the booze.) You can make yours with rum or brandy, but I decided to make this kit with whiskey.So, without further ado, here’s what I put into my cute DIY-hot-toddy gift box.1 wooden or cardboard boxwood or paper shavings for stuffingmini honey bear or honey jar (optional: small spoon to go with the honey)1 lemonsmall fabric bagsstick-on labelsletter stampsstamp padclovesnutmegwhiskey, bourbon, or rum1 mugtwineUse your letter stamps to stamp your fabric bags, to indicate what you’ll be putting inside them. Stamp your labels that you’ll be putting on your mini alcohol bottle and honey jar. Then, simply lay everything in your box in an organized fashion and tie it all up with a bow. It’s a good idea to include a little hot-toddy recipe card when you give this gift. You can copy this recipe below. It’s pretty simple!