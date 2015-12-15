This Boozy DIY Gift Idea Is Pure Genius

Sometimes, the best gift is a handcrafted one. They are fun to make, and they feel so personal. They're also a great option for those not-so-easy-to-shop-for friends on your list. Besides giving gifts to family and close friends, it's great to have presents on hand to bring to the host or hostess of holiday parties you attend this time of year. In my opinion, the best hostess gifts are ones that feel celebratory — and ones you can DIY yourself. So this year, I’ve come up with the perfect handmade gift: A Hot Toddy Kit.
This kit came about because I love drinking hot toddies this time of year; they taste like a warm cup of holiday cheer, and it’s easy to make a big batch when you’re having friends over. I also whip up one of these without the alcohol if have a sore throat. (It tastes wonderful with or without the booze.) You can make yours with rum or brandy, but I decided to make this kit with whiskey.
So, without further ado, here’s what I put into my cute DIY-hot-toddy gift box.
You will need:
1 wooden or cardboard box
wood or paper shavings for stuffing
mini honey bear or honey jar (optional: small spoon to go with the honey)
1 lemon
small fabric bags
stick-on labels
letter stamps
stamp pad
cloves
nutmeg
whiskey, bourbon, or rum
1 mug
twine
Instructions:
Use your letter stamps to stamp your fabric bags, to indicate what you’ll be putting inside them. Stamp your labels that you’ll be putting on your mini alcohol bottle and honey jar. Then, simply lay everything in your box in an organized fashion and tie it all up with a bow. It’s a good idea to include a little hot-toddy recipe card when you give this gift. You can copy this recipe below. It’s pretty simple!
This kit came about because I love drinking hot toddies this time of year; they taste like a warm cup of holiday cheer, and it’s easy to make a big batch when you’re having friends over. I also whip up one of these without the alcohol if have a sore throat. (It tastes wonderful with or without the booze.) You can make yours with rum or brandy, but I decided to make this kit with whiskey.
So, without further ado, here’s what I put into my cute DIY-hot-toddy gift box.
You will need:
1 wooden or cardboard box
wood or paper shavings for stuffing
mini honey bear or honey jar (optional: small spoon to go with the honey)
1 lemon
small fabric bags
stick-on labels
letter stamps
stamp pad
cloves
nutmeg
whiskey, bourbon, or rum
1 mug
twine
Instructions:
Use your letter stamps to stamp your fabric bags, to indicate what you’ll be putting inside them. Stamp your labels that you’ll be putting on your mini alcohol bottle and honey jar. Then, simply lay everything in your box in an organized fashion and tie it all up with a bow. It’s a good idea to include a little hot-toddy recipe card when you give this gift. You can copy this recipe below. It’s pretty simple!
Advertisement
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon honey
2 fluid ounces of boiling water
1 ½ fluid ounces whiskey
3 whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
1 slice lemon
1 pinch ground nutmeg
Instructions:
Pour the honey, boiling water, and whiskey into a mug. Spice it with the cloves and cinnamon, and put in the slice of lemon. Let the mixture stand for 5 minutes so the flavors can mingle; then, sprinkle with a pinch of nutmeg before serving.
So, now that you know how to make a hot toddy and a hot-toddy kit, it’s time to start crafting. I hope you all have fun making this cute and easy gift!
What other gifts are you DIY-ing for family and friends this year?
What other gifts are you DIY-ing for family and friends this year?
Advertisement