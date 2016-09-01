Skip navigation!
Living
10 Things Every Woman In Her 30s Should Know
LaurenConrad.com
Sep 1, 2016
Work & Money
10 Things Successful Women Do Every Day
LaurenConrad.com
Aug 4, 2016
Food & Drinks
This Boozy DIY Gift Idea Is Pure Genius
LaurenConrad.com
Dec 15, 2015
Home
5 Pumpkin-Carving Hacks You Need To Try This Halloween
Out of all the seasonal crafts that the month of October brings, carving jack-o-lanterns has to be the best. Last year, my team and I got extra creative
Living
These Are The Most Adorable Halloween Cookies We've Ever Seen
Let’s face it: Halloween is all about the sweets! Since we’ve all graduated from trick-or-treating, the next best thing is whipping up a few
Shopping
The One & Only Rule To Follow When Engagement-Ring Shopping
National Proposal Day may have been last week, but proposals happen 365 days a year. In honor of this fun holiday, we wanted to talk about something that
Diet & Nutrition
5 Delicious & Healthy Ways To Fuel Your Body Post-Workout
Healthy post-workout snacks are definitely a topic we've covered here on the site before, but they're worth going over again. After all, what you put
Food & Drinks
The One Apple Recipe You
Have
To Try This Fall
By Claire Thomas Hey everyone! Claire here, with another installment of my food-inspired-by-film series... When you think about the birth of rock 'n'
Living
Are You Following The Right Instagram Accounts?
We have a little confession to make: Instagram is still our most frequented social media app, which probably doesn't come as a surprise to you. We spend
Living
Shop These 9 Etsy Stores For Unique, One-Of-A-Kind Pieces
While frequenting our favorite department stores is one of our hobbies (and cardio, to be honest), we're always on the hunt for unique, one-of-a-kind
Food & Drinks
3 On-The-Go Breakfast Recipes To Keep In Your Back Pocket
By Allison Norton Busy bloggers like us at Team Lauren Conrad are constantly on the go. Between writing articles, staging photo shoots, and crafting the
Beauty
Overnight Beauty Tips You Need To Start Doing Now
Sleeping Beauty had the right idea — after all, who doesn’t want to sleep for a hundred years and wake up looking flawless? Though Princess Aurora’s
US
The 4 Most Underused Muscles You Should Be Working Out — But Aren't
Have you ever left a workout class and thought to yourself, I just worked out muscles I never I knew I had? If you ask me, that’s the sign of an
Food & Drinks
This New Recipe Ensures That We Will Never, Ever Get Bored With A...
Aida Mollenkamp is a California-based chef, traveler, and author. You can find her online at Salt & Wind, a food and travel resource for those out to
Work & Money
How To Break Into The Fashion Industry, Lauren Conrad Style
Hi everyone! I hope you’ve been enjoying our Ask Me Anything month on LaurenConrad.com. One of the questions that I get asked by readers very
Weddings
Lauren Conrad Reveals The Toughest Thing About Married Life
When I announced this month’s Ask Me Anything theme, I promised you a fun Q&A with me. Some of these questions came from my editors, and some of them
Living
Why Pinterest Is So Essential To This Woman's Success
Today, we’re catching up with our good friend and #girlboss, Hannah of The Little Market. When it came time for us to ask her anything, we really
Food & Drinks
How To Build The Perfect Cheese Plate
If there’s one thing that I pride myself on when it comes to entertaining, it’s that I’ve pretty much perfected the art of the cheese plate. From
Makeup
We Want To Try All Of Lauren Conrad's Favorite Summer Lipsticks
When it comes to lipstick, I’m usually a red or blush kind of gal. But this summer, I’ve been seeing a handful of lipstick shades that have me
Skin Care
Get An Aromatherapy Steam Facial Without Going To The Spa
If you’ve ever had a professional spa facial, you know that most of them start with steaming, since applying warm steam to your skin opens up your
Food & Drinks
Lauren Conrad's Marshmallow Recipe Is Seriously Decadent
Growing up by the ocean has always meant having bonfires on warm summer nights. Some of my favorite memories were spent at the beach with my friends,
Travel
Lauren Conrad's Top Tips For Traveling To Different Time Zones
Anyone who’s ever traveled overseas or hopped a few time zones knows that jet lag is a real drag. It affects most travelers and includes symptoms like
Work & Money
How To Survive Your First Week Of A New Job
For all of you college grads out there, starting your very first full-time job in the working world is such an exciting time...and in some cases, it can
Fitness
10 Easy Ways To Work Out For Free This Summer
I always find that the summer months have me more inspired to work out than any other time of the year. I know I’m stating the obvious here, but
Books & Art
Our Summer Reading List Just Got Way More Exciting
Whenever it comes time to put together my seasonal summer reading list, I always turn to a few different sources to find good books to share with you. I
Nails
Lauren Conrad's Summer Nail Polish Picks
Summertime wouldn’t be complete without beachy getaways, cocktails by the pool...and fresh manis and pedis, of course. Summer always gets me in the mood
Beauty
Summer Beauty Essentials — According To Lauren Conrad
Summer is finally upon us and we are ready to take advantage of longer, sunnier days. Our favorite summer activities include pretty much anything
Hair
9 Gorgeous Warm Weather Hairstyles Beyond The Basic Pony
It’s the middle of June and the temps have really been rising. Even though I’m so ready for summer, the sweltering, hot weather can be brutal. It was
Food & Drinks
These Adorable Pineapple Sugar Cookies Are Our New Obsession
There’s something so fun about all things pineapple when summer rolls around. I think I can speak for all of Team LC when I say that we are smitten
Work & Money
10 Things Every College Graduate Should Know
Congratulations to all of the recent college graduates out there: You did it! While this is both a momentous and exciting time in your life, some of you
