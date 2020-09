Among friends and family, I've been compared to the grandma from the Frank's Hot Sauce commercials because like this iconic lady, I put that sh*t on everything. From pasta to grilled salmon, tacos to hearty vegetable soup, for me, *any* savory dish can be instantly improved with a little (or a lot) of sawce. Plus, like fellow Virgo Beyoncé, I have been known to keep hot sauce in my bag in the event that a restaurant doesn't have any. (Which is a thing that has tragically happened to me.)