Story from Food & Drinks

10 Things Only People Who Love Hot Chocolate Will Understand

Zoe Bain
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of giphy.
Hot chocolate is the best winter beverage out there, no questions asked. It's creamy, it's rich, it's chocolate-y, and there are so many different versions and ways to drink our favorite dessert. (Marshmallows are a must, obviously.) So make yourself a cozy cup of cocoa and find out just how obsessed with the beverage you really are. Ahead, our list of 10 things that only true hot chocolate lovers will understand.

More from Food & Drinks