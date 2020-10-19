Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents had four children (I have three sisters) and my dad was the sole breadwinner, despite working low-paying manual labor jobs, so our household was always well below the federal poverty line. My parents never had explicit money conversations with us, but growing up in that environment, where we were constantly being told that we couldn't afford anything beyond the basic necessities, instilled a strong sense of scarcity in me. I know this might sound kind of sad, but I honestly appreciate this scarcity mindset because it continues to influence how I manage my money today — it's given me perspective on the difference between my wants and needs, which has been a good foundation for me to build off of for my financial literacy. Beyond that, I've been able to educate myself further with books, classes, and the internet. It's funny because every now and then, I'll read a personal finance book and the advice they give (i.e. only using cash so that you can't get into credit card debt) is simply the reality of living in poverty. It's times like that when I'll realize how much I benefitted, in terms of the knowledge gained and mindset developed, from the financial struggles in my childhood. The problem that I have now is allowing myself to spend (and live) a little more freely. I've been working on this since I first received any disposable income, but I still believe that this problem is still better than the other way around and overspending.