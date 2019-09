Need A Getaway? Use Hopper To Find The Best Flight Deals

If you’re not familiar with how the app works, it’s simple: You select the city you want to travel to and will be given a calendar with all the price breakdowns for each calendar date. From there, you can either choose one of the options, or opt to watch the flight. If you choose the former, you’ll be notified of any price changes and be given a recommended date by which to book. You’ll also get a notification if the price is about to go up, so you can grab your credit card and snag a seat before the price increases.