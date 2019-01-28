Need A Getaway? Use Hopper To Find The Best Flight Deals

These days, the world feels like it’s teetering on the brink of apocalypse. And sometimes it can feel like the only cure for this existential dread is to travel somewhere completely different. But how can you get away without breaking the bank on airfare?
Airfare pricing can often feel unpredictable and entirely senseless. Without notice, prices drop or rise abruptly, which can make buying flights an unnecessarily stressful experience — especially if you’re on a budget.
Hopper is one of the fastest-growing travel apps, based in Montreal, Canada. The startup uses AI to provide recommendations for when to book flights, making travel more affordable for those who aren't able or willing to hire a travel agent. According to Business Insider, Hopper saves the average user about $50 bucks per flight.
If you’re not familiar with how the app works, it’s simple: You select the city you want to travel to and will be given a calendar with all the price breakdowns for each calendar date. From there, you can either choose one of the options, or opt to watch the flight. If you choose the former, you’ll be notified of any price changes and be given a recommended date by which to book. You’ll also get a notification if the price is about to go up, so you can grab your credit card and snag a seat before the price increases.
This is the basic gist, and while it’s fairly straightforward, there are some easy tips that can help you to score the best deal on your next flight. Hopper recently outlined their top booking mistakes, many of which are, thankfully, quite easy to rectify. Ahead, five tweaks that will help you save money next time you’re planning a trip.