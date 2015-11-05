It's no wonder the phrase "media center" strikes fear into the hearts of design lovers. For centuries (okay, just the past few decades), massive chunks of tech — speakers the size of side tables, multi-piece stereo sets — have been the bane of a stylish living room's existence. But, surprise: As our tech gets smaller and more seamlessly designed, our apartments are getting progressively more chic.
Wondering how to keep your must-have gadgets from sticking out like sore thumbs? Check out five rooms that give new media new meaning.
Incorporating your TV into a gallery wall — by either mounting it among your artwork or placing it in a multi-layered setup — is essentially a JV trick at this point. But incorporating all of its accoutrements into a chic console (like @maragreenwald’s) that doesn’t immediately read "media unit" is even better. Consider using a vintage buffet table or a pair of floating shelves.
Opt for technology that will blend into your space, not clutter your thoughtfully curated surfaces. This SoundTouch® system from Bose streamlines the music experience — both with its clean design and its app, which allows you to use your cell as a remote.
If you don’t have a separate home office, it can be tricky to place your desk — and all of its accompanying tech — in an area that’s convenient but doesn’t detract from the flow of your space. Try channeling L.A.’s Ace Hotel, as snapped by @witanddelight_, and move your bed into the center of the room — sliding your desk up behind the headboard. The result is a little, floating pod of both rest and productivity that feels totally intentional.
A rich charcoal-gray wall color helps integrate a sizeable flat screen, without actually hiding it away. When the TV's not on, your books and artful accessories steal the spotlight — but the screen is still ideally located for when the living room needs to transform into the viewing lounge. Mounting sconces on either side of the entertainment nook, as seen in this @Homepolish-designed spot, balances the high-tech vibe with a little old-school warmth.
Mastering the shelfie can also help you seamlessly incorporate media into your design aesthetic — even if, like @Dabito, your style swings more toward quirky-midcentury than ultramodern. This modular system is especially great for creating levels of intrigue. (Having an artsy screen saver doesn’t hurt, either.)
A desk that doubles as a bookcase provides ample storage — and can make the most of an awkward corner.
Embracing an eclectic style is helpful when you're figuring out how to incorporate your must-have media into your home. Mixing old and new pieces — like @moeblake's painted-rattan console, vintage portrait, and lucite armchair — creates an offhanded cool.
