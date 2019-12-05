Unique Home Gifts That Aren’t Dust Collectors

Holiday home gifts are a fickle affair — starting with things we want but don't need (luxe candles), moving to things we need but won't buy for ourselves (new oven mitts), and ending with things we don't want or need period (weird art pieces). So, what is our solution when shopping for someone else's space? Goods that are as unique as they are useful.
If you're stumped on what exactly a unique-useful home gift looks like, we've rounded up ten shining examples in a range of price points ahead. Whether you're looking to spend a lot or a little on someone this season, these surprising finds — from decor to tech, storage, and more — will get the job done in crowd-pleasing style.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.