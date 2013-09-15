Holly Fulton’s new line sent us back to the decade that fashion, allegedly, forgot. Models hit the runway in looks that The Good Life’s Margo Leadbetter would kill for — think silk, A-line shirtdresses in delicate floral prints, and matchy-matchy pajama suits with oversized shades and Swedish Hasbeen sandals. Cool pastels dominated the 40-strong collection, and Fulton’s love of embellishment was there for all to see in rosebud-embroidered jackets.
Our favourite look was a denim A-line skirt with the designer’s signature deco-print appliqued across it. It was the piece that we first saw when we visited the designer’s studio last month (which we were sworn to secrecy about). And it was also a real pleasure to see Fulton working with denim — could a collection be in the pipeline? Hair was a top knot with a cascade of curls framing the face, bringing to mind a young Krystle Carrington. If this is what the ‘70s (could have) looked like, we’re more than happy to take a step back in time.