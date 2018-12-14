If you're into astrology, then you're probably used to incorporating the practice into your everyday life. Should I really go out on that second date? Is it a bad idea to make a radical change to my hair? Will signing a new lease later this month be a recipe for disaster? All questions that you might turn to the stars for answers to. (We do the same — trust.)
Another interesting way you might utilize the power of astrology? Work it into your beauty routines — especially now that 'tis the season for festive fetes and holiday parties, galore. Based on personality traits that your sun sign boasts (and if you’re really into astrology, you can even factor in your rising and moon signs, as well), we've picked out the best beauty buys to take your holiday party beauty look to the next level. Are you an attention-loving Gemini? Try a spritz of a new fragrance like Prada Candy Kiss for guaranteed compliments from passersby. An Aries? Maybe a fiery orange-red lipstick hue will strike your fancy. Flip through, find your sun sign, and discover our otherworldly picks. Who knows, the stars just might align and you could find your next (product) soulmate.