How To Make Sure Everyone Feels Welcome This Holiday Season

The quality of a party almost always hinges on the pleasure of whomever crosses the threshold — especially if they're a tad more high-maintenance than most — and pleasing everyone is a challenge. When your mother-in-law wants to have a hand in cooking every dish, your neighbor seems to show up at every party (whether he's invited or not), or your best friend never seems to get to the dinner table on time, the holidays can start to feel more burdensome than festive. But if you're planning a party this year, fret not: Ahead, we've compiled our favorite hosting hacks with Kim Crawford that apply to the most high-maintenance of guests — to ensure that your holiday party is a hit.