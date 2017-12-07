“Now that some white men are living in the reality where much of the country has always existed, they're mad — and rightfully so. In a nation of vast wealth and opportunity, it's frustrating and enraging to see your prospects restricted, and to work hard but still not make ends meet. The goal of crusaders for women's rights and racial equality has never been to race to the bottom and make more people equally worse off. It has been to improve everyone's lot, and bring those at the bottom rungs up higher.”