Winter is coming…and it’s going to be a long one. But that doesn’t mean you need to resign yourself to a life of fleece-y sweats and ‘90s sitcom binge-fests (although, sure, that will definitely be part of the itinerary.) Think of winter clothing as your motivation to keep up with those much-needed socially distant outdoor hangs, to revitalize your WFH ‘fits (yes, it’s time to put on some pants!), and to actually get excited for that Zoom holiday party.