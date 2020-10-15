Winter is coming…and it’s going to be a long one. But that doesn’t mean you need to resign yourself to a life of fleece-y sweats and ‘90s sitcom binge-fests (although, sure, that will definitely be part of the itinerary.) Think of winter clothing as your motivation to keep up with those much-needed socially distant outdoor hangs, to revitalize your WFH ‘fits (yes, it’s time to put on some pants!), and to actually get excited for that Zoom holiday party.
Luckily, H&M has everything you need for every “new norm”-specific winter activity — from cozy knits to croc-embossed booties to cottage-core floral blouses. And to make things even easier, we put together five looks you’ll need for everything you’ll be getting up to this season. Click through for proof winter isn’t something you need to fear — and then shop each outfit from home.
Date Night
Whether you’re supporting your favorite local restaurant with dinner al fresco or takeout next to a backyard fire pit, layer (and snuggle) up in a velvety-soft lilac cardigan-as-a-top and preppy tartan scarf. Chunky Chelsea boots, a luxe top-handle bag and delicate gold pendants effortlessly elevate your date night ‘fit, while vintage-inspired denim keeps things just the right amount of casual.
Work From Wherever
Feel focused and put-together no matter where your office is — and be ready for that spontaneous Zoom invitation — in sleek, stretchy jeans that feel like sweats and an eye-catching floral print blouse that doesn’t need a ring-light. A set of statement rings add flair to your virtual presentations, while lug sole loafers and a croc-embossed tote take you from workday to socially distanced hangouts later.
Weekend Errands
Pair an oversize turtleneck sweater with slouchy cropped cords for a street style-meets-weekend errand run outfit. A plush oatmeal beanie and pointy-toe croc-embossed booties walk the line of practical and chic, while a quilted crossbody keeps you sporty-cool and nimble.
Socially Distant Outdoor Hang
Enjoy that precious time with friends outdoors (while staying six feet apart of course) in an oversize cardigan (paired with a tank or worn on its own), vegan leather leggings, a plush beanie, and cool kicks. A faux fur bag adds unexpected texture, while also holding your precious hand sanitizer and reusable bottle (because winter is still BYOB season).
Zoom Holiday Party
Saying “bye!” to 2020 will be a celebration like no other, even if the party’s virtual. So swap out your pajama pants for polished plaid trousers and brighten up that Zoom gallery view with a tucked-in camera-friendly lilac knit and layers of brilliant gold pendants. Lug-sole loafers stay profesh while keeping you comfortable when the remote dance party happens.
