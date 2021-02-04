Story from Dedicated Feature

H&M Teamed Up With An Iconic ’90s Denim Brand To Launch A Sustainable Collection

Emma Sarran Webster
We’re living in an era of reboots. It seems almost daily, you hear about another beloved TV show or movie being recreated with a more contemporary spin. But it’s not just entertainment: Nostalgia has also found its way into our closets; and now, a truly iconic denim brand, Lee, is getting the reboot treatment, courtesy of H&M. Lee has a long and storied history in the denim industry (it was the first denim brand to use zippers — cue “mind blown” emoji), and the brand has paired up with H&M to create a collection based on its classic designs, with a crucial 2021 update: sustainability.
The Lee x H&M collection — which includes reimagined versions of old-school favorites, like a cocoon-silhouette Rider jacket, denim corsets, a cropped long-sleeve crewneck, wide-leg jeans, and a denim bucket hat — not only doubles as a wearable time capsule, but it’s also the retailer’s most sustainable line yet. Recognizing the responsibility to minimize fashion’s footprint, the Lee x H&M team considered sustainability in every step of the process, from design to end-use. The collection includes H&M’s first-ever 100% recycled cotton jeans, non-toxic buttons and zippers, a backpatch made with responsibly sourced cork, prints from water-based ink, and more. And they’ve got the receipts to back it up: H&M shared the line’s Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data — which measures each product’s potential environmental impact — on its website. Scroll to shop pieces that will simultaneously fill you with nostalgic joy and hope for the future.
Shop This
Lee x H&M
Overalls
$49.99
Throw on these relaxed-fit overalls and unclip one suspender for a retro styling moment.  
Shop This
Lee x H&M
Shacket
$59.99
This shacket (aka a shirt-jacket hybrid), in all its classic workwear glory, is one of those pieces that you’ll inevitably reach for almost every day, to wear with almost any outfit.
Shop This
Lee x H&M
Corset
$24.99
A Regency-era reboot made of 100% recycled cotton denim that will also help you embrace your inner ’90s pop princess — bonus points if you wear it with jeans, alongside your fully denim-clad partner. 
Shop This
Lee x H&M
T-shirt
$17.99
Tuck it into wide-leg jeans (which you’ll find below) for the ultimate casual-cool ensemble. 
Shop This
Lee x H&M
Jacket
$59.99
With its oversized, cocoon shape, this spin on Lee’s classic Rider jacket is the perfect contemporary addition to your outerwear collection. 
Shop This
Lee x H&M
Skinny High Jeans
$39.99
A true wardrobe staple: These mid-blue wash skinny jeans pair just as well with a classic button-down as with a casual tee — and an oversized rider jacket to top off any look. 
Shop This
Lee x H&M
Straight High Ankle Jeans
$49.99
Who needs athleisure when you have the perfect pair of slouchy jeans made with soft (and sustainable) materials like recycled cotton and renewable fiber blend Lyocell?
Shop This
Lee x H&M
Beanie
$12.99
A ribbed beanie in lavender to carry you through those April months that should be warm but never are. 
Shop This
Lee x H&M
Wide-leg Jeans
$39.99
These ultra-wide jeans paired with the Lee x H&M crop top (which features the ultimate ’90s style calling card: overlocked edges at the hem and cuffs) is truly a *chef’s kiss* throwback outfit. 
Shop This
Lee x H&M
Bucket Hat
$12.99
Pretty sure this bucket hat alone can make all of your '90s sitcom dreams come true. 
