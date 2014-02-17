Our ideal home would be brimming with awesome vintage finds, collected during exotic vacations to far-flung locations around the world. But, while we’d love to live in that Pinterest-inspired universe now, curating a collection of sweet secondhand gems for your pad takes time — and, more important, money. That’s why we were pretty excited to find these woven pillow covers at H&M. (True story: We did a 180 and beelined inside the instant we spied them in a store window, leaving with two in hand shortly thereafter.)
Not only do these graphic covers give off a cool, worn-in vibe that puts them right up there with legit retro purchases, but each one rings up at just under $18. You can score the pillow insert for roughly $10 — or rehab your existing throw pillows with the covers. And, voila: Your home just got a little bit more gypset-chic, without breaking the bank.
