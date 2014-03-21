Skip navigation!
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
9 Free Fitness Classes To Fuel Your Workout
Hollis Miller
Mar 21, 2014
Tech
Wanna Make Your Own Next-Level GIFs? Of Course You Do
Hollis Miller
Mar 19, 2014
Washington DC
What To Know & Do: Crafting, Art & Beauty Loot
Hollis Miller
Mar 19, 2014
Jewelry
16 Candy-Colored Necklaces For Spring
Think about it: For as often as you use the phrase "the best of both worlds," how often do you actually get it? As in, how often do you come across a shoe
Holly E. Thomas
Music
The NFL Has Fined M.I.A. For $16.6 Million — What Gives?
Remember that crazy moment during the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show, when M.I.A. flashed her middle finger for a split second in front of millions of
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
Meet Aroche, D.C.'s Newest Accessories Brand
Of the many traits Washington, D.C. is known for, our favorite is the city's eclectic mix of cultures. And, that’s exactly how Aroche was born. Created
Hollis Miller
Movies
Will A Music Video Inspire You To Do Your Taxes?
We don’t exactly fall into the category of people who enjoy doing their taxes — even though, according to the Pew Research Center, one-third of
Hollis Miller
Entertainment News
Between Two Ferns
' Director Loved Working With Obama
Not many people could diss POTUS to his face and get away with it, but Zach Galifianakis went there in the newest episode of Funny Or Die's Between Two
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
What's Happening Now: Trunk Shows & Style Tips
Start your weekend off with a productive Thursday morning at Locals Unplugged: Females in Fashion, hosted by Think Local First DC and the Heurich House
Hollis Miller
Sex & Relationships
Moving In Together? Read This First
So, you’re considering moving in with your S.O. — but will the shared space lead to a stronger relationship or a breakup down the road? While it
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
The Next Thread Pop-Up Is Set For April At Union Market
Even though we love the thrill of the hunt, we also readily embrace a curated pop-up shop that brings the latest and greatest under one roof. That’s
Hollis Miller
Movies
The Full Trailer For Nicole Kidman's Grace Kelly Movie Is Here
Grace Kelly, the stunning Hollywood star, style icon, and eventual princess of Monaco, had what was, by all outside appearances, a perfect fairytale
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
Try iCitizen, The App For Your Inner Political Activist
In 2014, staying up-to-date on political news is practically a full-time job. To really be filled in probably requires more effort than the average
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
The Hit List: Pop-Up Shops & Girl Scout Cookies
Join FW for the latest installment of its Pop-Up Trunk Show series on Thursday night, featuring Chevy Chase boutique Julia Farr. Shop stylish,
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
Record Number Of Women Land On
Forbes'
Billionaires List
Let's try an experiment: Who comes to mind when you think "billionaire"? Chances are, you probably conjured up images of some of the world's wealthiest
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
How To Find The Perfect Work Dress, Straight From A Design Pro
Plenty of us strive to be That Girl in the office — the one who always comes to work in an outfit that strikes the perfect balance between style and
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
The Full Scoop On Last Night's Mix Masters Bash
Last night, we got to introduce Of Mercer, the amazingly chic work-wear brand, to the D.C. scene. We (and a bevy of stylish attendees) spent the evening
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
The Hit List: Gilt's Big Sale & New Shoes
Ready for the Oscars? Zoe Boutique is celebrating the big event all week long. Check out the Mack and Jane trunk show (and grab the same cuff that will
Hollis Miller
Entertainment News
George W. Bush Gets His Own Gallery Show
When we first learned that George W. Bush could add artist to his long list of of illustrious titles, we were naturally pretty surprised. Turns out,
Hollis Miller
Skin Care
Meet D.C.'s Newest Beauty Guru
We love to see female entrepreneurs pursuing their passion, and June-wei Sum, founder of the skin-care line Lilikoi Living, is definitely not lacking in
Hollis Miller
Entertainment News
Maria Von Trapp, Last Survivor Of
Sound of Music
Clan, D...
As kids, we desperately wanted to be one of the von Trapp siblings from The Sound of Music. The film-adaptation of the family's amazing true-life story
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
What To Know Now: Dreamy Lookbooks & Super Sales
Coming down from the Fashion Week high? Not to worry. Three Richmond-based jewelry lines — Academy, Young Frankk, and giantLION — are keeping the
Hollis Miller
Entertainment News
Why Johnny Weir's Sochi Style Is So Important
Sartorial choices at the Olympics involve more than just looking good — what athletes and attendees wear can also convey patriotism and support for
Hollis Miller
Books & Art
JK Rowling Is Writing Your Next Beach Read Right Now
The name Robert Galbraith might not ring any bells, but the name behind the pseudonym — JK Rowling — certainly does. The beloved author of the Harry
Hollis Miller
Home
Obsessed: Wallet-Friendly Pillows With Vintage Vibes
Our ideal home would be brimming with awesome vintage finds, collected during exotic vacations to far-flung locations around the world. But, while
Hollis Miller
Fitness
D.C. Olympian Jessica Lutz On Sochi & Why You Need A Gym Buddy
As we tune in to Sochi each night here in the District, the Olympics can sometimes seem a world away. But, we spied a familiar face in the mix: D.C.
Hollis Miller
Music
Sweetlife 2014 Festival Lineup Is Out — Lana Del Rey, Anyone?
We're longtime fans of Sweetgreen for the delicious and hearty salad options, and we're not alone — the fast-casual chain is a huge favorite among
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
Design*Sponge Teams Up With Locals For A Super-Cool D.C. Guide
When out-of-towners visit, we always want to show them that D.C. isn't all work and no play — because that's very dull, indeed. But, coming up with a
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
How To Do Valentine's Day, The D.C. Way
In our minds, a little locally sourced love is never a bad thing. To prove it, we’ve rounded up some of the best V-Day gifts and events right here in
Hollis Miller
Washington DC
5 Fun Dates To Rev Up The Winter Romance
Whether you've been dating for what seems like forever or are just graduating from occasional hookups to something more, planning a unique, genuinely fun
Holly E. Thomas
