6 Beauty Basics & Their Surprising Origins

Makeup is not a new invention. Cleopatra was known to line her lids with kohl , while the Greeks would fill in their brows with burnt coal and soot, setting the standard for fierce brows everywhere.Plenty of the old-school makeup looked nothing like what we use today — for good reason. Deadly mercury sulfide acted as rouge in the 16th century; lead-based products were used to smooth out skin; mercury was considered a zit-zapper.This got us thinking... When did the beauty basics we know today come into use? When did lipstick go from being crushed strawberries to a lush, color-packed tube? How long ago did we start curling our lashes with torturous-looking devices?So, we pulled together a quiz to provide a mini history lesson that might just blow your mind. Guess the right answer to each question, and find out the oldest modern-day beauty invention at the very end.