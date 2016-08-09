The Real Issue Behind Cookbooks

Take a look at your cookbooks. See any problems?
Martha, Ina, Julia — so many women have made our homes and apartments a little more special thanks to their homemaking advice. Even though many women have created major companies from their creativity and cooking skills, let's not forget why cookbooks were created, who they exclude, and what they take from other cultures — only to pass it off as something original.
But there are other issues at play here, like the fact that male chefs are seen in industrial kitchens and never give tips on homemaking. Or that after WWII, women were quickly sent back to the kitchens once their husbands came back.
Watch as we dissect the unseemly problems around race and class politics in the homemaking universe.
