Major: History

Age: 20

University Location: Western Massachusetts

University Size: 2,500

Salary/Allowance: $18/hr at my archives internship

Yearly Tuition Cost: $72,000 (Federal aid and merit scholarships from my school cover $65,000 of it, my grandparents and I usually both contribute about $4,000, and my parents contribute around $2,000 (this varies semester to semester depending on how much I'm able to save))

Current Student Loans Total: $13,000

Net Worth: Currently $4,000 in savings, but almost all of this will go towards my tuition bill for the spring semester

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $966 (this is for the summer for an Airbnb in a different Massachusetts town where I have an internship)

Massachusetts Bail Fund: $5

Spotify Premium/Hulu: $5.99

Car Insurance: $0 (currently using my mom's car for the summer)

Health Insurance: $0 (still on my parents' plan)

Netflix: $0 (use my parents')



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents are both teachers and value education, so there was definitely some expectation I would attend college. They never explicitly pressured me about college, but that was the path I wanted to take. I am currently in my last year as an undergraduate. My tuition is paid primarily through merit scholarships and need-based aid, and what isn't covered is split by me, my parents, and a fund set up by my grandparents.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents never really talked about money or educated me about money as a kid, and even when I started making money and thinking about getting a credit card, my parents generally trusted me to make good decisions and educate myself about things.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started working at a thrift shop when I was 16. I got it so that I would have spending money and so that I could start saving up for college.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I worried a little bit about money growing up. We were comfortable and always had a roof/food on the table but couldn't afford many luxuries, like the clothes, toys, or vacations that my friends had. I know now that my parents had a lot of credit card debt when I was young, so I think I could sense that anxiety about money when I was young.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, all the time. Since I'm not going into a high-paying field, I don't want to take out much debt for my education. I do hope to go to grad school, and want to use the money from the fund my grandparents set up for me, which means that I try to put as much of my own money into my undergrad tuition as I can. I work as much as I can during the semester and summer to build up my savings, but I worry a lot about spending money on frivolous things.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became mostly financially responsible for myself after my first year of college when I stopped living at home during the summers. My parents still claim me as a dependent on their taxes but haven't paid for any of my expenses since then. They would absolutely help me financially in any way that they could, and I know that I could always live at home if I needed to.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

The only thing I can think of is Social Security payments that I received from when I was 17 to 18. I got the payments due to my father's age and my status as a dependent and luckily we were able to put those payments in savings and use it to pay for part of my first year of college.