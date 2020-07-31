

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. Neither of my parents has a four-year degree, and they cared deeply about me achieving more than they had the means to. I also had a knack for test-taking growing up, so my guidance counselors and teachers also always spoke with me about college aspirations. I attended an expensive public school for both my undergraduate and graduate degrees, fitting both into four years. Academic scholarships covered most of this. My total cost of tuition for the four years was about $80,000, which was all paid for. My student loans were taken out to cover my living costs, which I have mixed feelings about. I am proud to have earned my scholarships and gotten my degree, but I wish I would have known more about how much rent costs in a college town. I worked all four years (20 hours a week editing an academic journal), but this was basically enough to cover groceries and gas for my car.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

In my household, money was looked at as a kind of necessary evil — having a job and making money was a way to allow us to do the things we really wanted to do, such as renovating a house or having boats or traveling. I did not receive an allowance, and my parents mostly educated me about finances through walking me through opening a savings account where I could put “birthday money” and explaining how a Certificate of Deposit worked (my grandparents were big on those). As I've gotten older, I started asking more questions about making, saving, and spending money, and they have been very open with me and answer all of my questions.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a lifeguard. I got it for several reasons: I wanted an excuse to not mow our huge lawn in the summer, I love the water and it seemed better than bagging groceries or fast food, and all my friends were doing it too. I came back to it for the following summers in high school because someone (my boss) finally explained to me that I was pretty good at it, and that if I worked hard I could become a head lifeguard (I did), and that this would look great on a résumé as a way to show responsibility and leadership. She was right.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. My family wasn't rich, but my parents were smart about having very little debt. I think they also insulated me from any worry — my dad lost his job in the 2008 financial crisis and I didn't even realize it until a couple of years ago. I just remembered the time as the summer when my dad was home and we got to do a ton of cool stuff like building a raised garden bed for my mom and having chocolate milk every day at lunch.



Do you worry about money now?

Not really. Even though I don't make a lot of money, I know that I can cover my monthly expenses and I have a little saved to get me through unexpected issues. I realize this comes from a place of privilege, but I honestly just don't think about it that much. A college friend had been sending me Money Diaries and I realized this might be a good way to force myself to check in on my money situation as I transition to my post-grad life.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at the beginning of my freshman year of college. From then on, I paid my own rent, groceries, car payment, etc. I do have a financial safety net, and I am grateful for it. If I ever needed help, my parents would assist me, and they remind me of this often.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.