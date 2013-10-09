You wear vertiginous heels all week at work, so give yourself a break in honor of Hump Day and ditch the pointy-toed pumps. Take it from us — there's nothing worse than teetering around in stilettos in an open office. That's why we go straight for high-tops that keep our style and comfort in check, like the 10 ahead.
Don't worry — these throwbacks won't bring up memories of your chunky and clunky steppers from high school. In fact, these high-tops have serious edge and give off that perfect model-off-duty vibe at work — even if you don't have mile-long gams. And, if you must wear heels, we've got a sneaky wedge style in here, too. Click ahead for pumped-up kicks!