Sometimes having a full-time job just doesn’t cut it, and you find yourself needing a second job to pay your bills. Or maybe you’re at a point in your life when you want work that doesn’t monopolize almost all of your waking hours. Maybe you want to start your own business but need a side hustle in the meantime. Officially, part-time work is defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as work that takes fewer than 35 hours a week, but many part-time jobs are flexible enough that you can work far below that threshold. Currently, 83% of people working part-time are choosing to do so, in contrast to people who do part-time work because they can’t find full-time work. That means some people who are doing part-time jobs are doing them because they want the work-life balance that part-time work can give them, or because they want to make extra money.
According to data from Indeed, there are also certain jobs where the part-time pay penalty — the wage difference between doing a certain job part-time instead of doing it full-time — is fairly low. “It's the sort of occupation where it doesn't hurt really to shift to work part-time, occupations where work is structured in this way where it's relatively easy for you to substitute hours with a coworker,” says Nick Bunker, an economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab. One industry where this is true is health care. Though part-time health care positions have a much higher barrier of entry than a part-time job that requires no prior training, the initial investment could be worth it if flexibility is going to be a long-term priority for your working life. Ahead, we’ve collected some part-time jobs that allow you to make good money outside of the nine-to-five grind.