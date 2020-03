Sometimes having a full-time job just doesn’t cut it, and you find yourself needing a second job to pay your bills . Or maybe you’re at a point in your life when you want work that doesn’t monopolize almost all of your waking hours . Maybe you want to start your own business but need a side hustle in the meantime. Officially, part-time work is defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as work that takes fewer than 35 hours a week, but many part-time jobs are flexible enough that you can work far below that threshold. Currently, 83% of people working part-time are choosing to do so , in contrast to people who do part-time work because they can’t find full-time work. That means some people who are doing part-time jobs are doing them because they want the work-life balance that part-time work can give them, or because they want to make extra money.