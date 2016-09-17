If you're anything like me, contouring has always seemed like a skill reserved for the experts, requiring Kardashian-level makeup game. But with this easy (and extremely charming) hack, anyone can achieve chiseled cheekbones worthy of King Kylie. Watch the video above for a crash course in heart contouring, and follow along using the steps below.
1. Paint a concealer that's 1-2 shades lighter than your skin tone between your eyebrows, under your eyes, and on your chin. We used MAC Studio Conceal And Correct Palette In Medium Deep.
2. Draw a large rose or peach-colored heart on the apples of your cheeks. We like Stila Convertible Color Cream Blush in Rose for this.
3. Working along the hollows of your cheeks, sketch a series of three small hearts in a concealer that's 1-2 shades darker than your skin tone.
4. Blend with a Beautyblender or sponge. (Or skip the blending and wear this as a Queen Of Hearts costume for Halloween.)
