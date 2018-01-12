Figuring out new ways to eat healthy during winter months could truly be a second job. By the time mid-January rolls around, we find ourselves maxed out on creative salad situations and baked chicken-veggie combos. Seriously, don't even talk to us about another damn quinoa bowl. But instead of giving in to meal boredom in 2018, we're going to try a fresher food concept: the Healthyish recipe.
Lindsay Maitland Hunt's hot new cookbook of the same name boasts plenty of crave-worthy winter eats that she describes as, "seriously satisfying, truly simple, good-for-you (but not too good-for-you) recipes for real life." We've got three of her easy options ahead that cover our next breakfast, lunch, and dinner with sweet, savory, and spicy style. From unexpected breakfast bowls, inventive mason jar salads, and even a deconstructed sandwich classic, these dishes are ready to refresh our tired winter menus.