5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

If you're in need of a quick protein-packed snack, look no further than the humble grilled cheese. It's surprisingly easy to load these classic sandwiches with black beans, smoked salmon, walnuts, or any other lean, filling ingredients. (Runner's World)
Think you need a ton of cash to work out like Kim K.? It turns out she relies on at least one very accessible piece of workout equipment: a jump rope. Find out how to get started here.
Instead of using your phone's alarm function in the morning, go old school and pick up an alarm clock. You'll stay off your phone for a few more minutes in the morning, which could reduce stress, and the steady alarm (bonus points if there's no snooze function) will help keep your sleep on track. (Greatist)
Picking out a new sports bra can be intimidating — especially for those with larger breasts. But fear not: You can find the perfect bra for your body and activity of choice. But don't forget to jump or jog in place while trying 'em on.
If you hate working out, there's one trick that might change everything: Go outside! Seriously, your exercise will be just as effective as a treadmill, for instance, but studies suggest you'll have a much better time on a hike. (Women's Health)
