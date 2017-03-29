I would choose dessert over almost anything: pizza, burgers, bagels — even pasta doesn't stand a fighting chance. As soon as something chocolatey, chewy, smooth, crunchy, and sweet crosses my path, it's game over. So I'm always looking for more ways to incorporate sweets into my daily noshing — and the best place to start with that? By making them at home! Whether it's through using all-natural ingredients or even by sneaking a veggie in here and there (Gasp, veggies and chocolate?! Yes, you can.), there are healthy-ish dessert recipes out there to be found, made, and consumed.
Click ahead to get the good goods — from raw almond butter cups, to zucchini brownies, creamy french vanilla chia seed pudding, and much more.