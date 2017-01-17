10 Healthy Breakfasts That Make Mornings Easier

What's worse than waking up on a Monday morning? Waking up on a Monday morning in the dead of winter. That feeling when your 7a.m. alarm goes off and it's cold, pitch black (it has to be 11PM, right?!), and the idea of another bowl of cereal or breakfast smoothie just will not cut it — yeah, we've been there (actually, we may currently still be there).
And that's exactly why we've sought out these ten get-out-of-bed worthy recipes. Easy, healthy, and delicious dishes that can all be made the night before and quickly reheated for on-the-go eating — making winter mornings ahead a little bit less apocalyptic.