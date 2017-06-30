I remember once deciding that because he was so old he must be hurtling at lightning speed towards the grave, and I should emotionally detach myself in preparation for his impending departure. To achieve this, I didn't speak to him for a few days on our daily car journeys to school. He tried to chat with me as usual, ask me if I was okay, but I went silent and looked out of the window. No doubt he thought it was teenage angst (I can only hope; how cruel I was!) and thought no more of it, especially given it didn't last long. I don’t know why I abandoned this plan — probably the same thing that caused me to abandon vegetarianism, pottery, and the violin — but thankfully I did, and we quickly returned to debating which radio station to listen to.