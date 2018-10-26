Halloween's Cool & All — But Don't Blow Your Savings On It

In order to navigate these kinds of situations, Leah has learned to set aside money for these types of activities and expenses. "I budget an amount from my salary every month that is 'fun money,'" Leah said, adding that this reserve can cover anything from costumes to parties and everything else in between. She has learned to do this to avoid over-spending and the negative feelings that can come along with it. "It's frustrating if I overspend on a holiday like Halloween, because, realistically, I'm buying a costume that will only be worn once. I try to be budget conscious, but it can get tricky around the holidays."