Thick, voluminous hair — it’s what we all want, right? But, despite what the celebs on the Emmys red carpet would have you believe, not everyone was born with it. Although there are cool things about having fine hair (air-drying is a breeze), coming up with flattering, non-boring styles can be a struggle — something Christy Kurtz, our model for this photo shoot, knows all too well. “It's hard to [figure out looks] that don't showcase how fine my hair is," she says. "Usually, ponytails and braids are out of the question because they draw attention to my lack of volume.”
We get it, and last time we checked, there weren’t too many tutorials out there that show fine-haired ladies how to work what they’ve got. That’s why we called upon hair pro Damian Monzillo to help us create four volume-packed hairstyles to fake thicker hair — no extensions required. For his hair-raising tricks, read on. Modeled by Christy Kurtz; Hair Styling by Damian Monzillo; Makeup by Andrew Colvin; Styled by Jen Steele.