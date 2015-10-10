If our beauty team stands for anything, it's that we don't believe in rules. Your look should never be dictated by someone else's dos and don'ts — especially when it comes to your hair. Whether it means getting extensions down to your booty or shaving your head, you do you. The days when a long face could work only with this haircut, or a heart-shaped one could never get away with that, are done.



Still, we always welcome a little guidance before getting a chop. So, with the help of a couple of top industry experts, we call bullshit on some seriously dated dictations. Ahead, 10 face-shape rules that should be thrown out the window, as well as tips to help you (gorgeously) prove them wrong on their way down.