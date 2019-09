I Got Scalp Injections For My Thinning Hair — & This Is What Happened

Done in office, the treatment takes less than 20 minutes and is considered fairly safe, the biggest risk factor being infection at the injection sites. For an optimal outcome, six sessions within a year are recommended. Dr. Dubow started offering PRP less than a year ago, but he has already been seeing positive results. “About 80% of my patients have seen their shedding slow down or stop completely,” he said, noting he recommends doing the therapy in conjunction with other hair-loss treatments, like minoxidil or spironolactone. “A lot also see new growth and tell me their existing hair feels thicker and fuller.” The cost? The average is somewhere in the ballpark of $1,250 a treatment (or $5,900 if you prepay for your first year). [Ed. note: I ended up paying a bit less than this thanks to a press discount, or, as I like to call it, a (very lucky) beauty-writer-guinea-pig discount.]