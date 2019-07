6 Products That Will Thicken Your Hair — Fast

If you haven't had thin hair all your life but suddenly notice a drastic change in the density or balding, consider seeking a medical opinion. You may be struggling with a more serious condition, like alopecia . Of course, hair thinning in women can be caused by a myriad of factors, like a change in diet, medications, and stress (both physical and emotional) — and that's only to name a few. If you're looking for a long-term thickening and hair restoration treatment, you'll need something that actually affects the hair follicle and promotes hair growth, like minoxidil (which is found in products like Rogaine).