6 Products That Will Thicken Your Hair — Fast

Like straight teeth or 20/20 vision, thick hair sometimes feels like a trait only some people are born with, but that doesn't mean you can't achieve the same effect with a few hair products.
Yes, you can thicken your hair with just the spritz of a hairspray or a zhuzh with powder, fooling everyone — including yourself — into thinking you've got bigger hair than a pageant queen. The one downside? It's often only temporary. According to Angela Phipps, D.O., A.B.H.R.S., medical advisor at Hair Club, most everyday hair products don't offer long-term thickening results since they merely coat the hair to appear fuller.
If you haven't had thin hair all your life but suddenly notice a drastic change in the density or balding, consider seeking a medical opinion. You may be struggling with a more serious condition, like alopecia. Of course, hair thinning in women can be caused by a myriad of factors, like a change in diet, medications, and stress (both physical and emotional) — and that's only to name a few. If you're looking for a long-term thickening and hair restoration treatment, you'll need something that actually affects the hair follicle and promotes hair growth, like minoxidil (which is found in products like Rogaine).
For instantly thicker hair (on a short-term basis), we've hunted down the best hair thickening products out there that'll give your hair all the extra support it needs — even if only for the night.
