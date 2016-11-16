This Ingredient In Your Shower Could Be Damaging Your Hair

Of all the in-salon and at-home treatments on the market, those packed with protein could be the most confusing to understand. Often promising better health and smoother results, they're miracle workers for many, but cause serious issues for others, including breakage and dry, brittle strands. Confused as to how this is possible? Not for long, because we're going to break down this polarizing hair ingredient right here, right now.
We enlisted the help of several industry experts to find out when protein treatments can work, when they absolutely don’t, and what you can use instead.
