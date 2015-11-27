8 Silicone-Free Protein Treatments For Curly Hair

Protein treatments are often a staple product in a curly girl’s Holy Grail, because it keeps our hair strong and prevents breakage. However, some curlies have preferences with the ingredients they put into their hair — many curlies choose not to use silicones in their hair regimen because they can cause build-up. If you are looking for a new protein treatment without silicone or are interested in cutting that ingredient out of your regimen, check out the following options.
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature