Do you wait until your hair is completely dry before you subject it to hot tools? Do you use the medium heat setting when blowdrying? If you slouched down in your chair while reading this (because "yes" wasn't the first word on your lips), there is no need to feel guilty. Bad habits are hard to break. No matter how many times we're told not to do something, we tend to revert back to our old ways when we're rushed or trying to take short cuts.