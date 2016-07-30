These Before-And-After Hair Makeovers Are The Best Thing You'll See Today

7 of 10

Photographed by Katie McCurdy.

The Before

Marie Jose, 57, was as cool, calm, and collected as it gets when she arrived for both her consultation and the big day. A couple of months prior, she had cut off the dreadlocks she'd been growing for seven years and she was ready for yet another change. This was the first time she'd dabbled in a hair color that wasn't in the blonde-brown family, but she was game.



"I'm not sure what it's going to look like, but I'm all for it," she said. As a high school teacher, she was looking forward to becoming the "cool teacher" around the halls.



She went with blue, a color that holds deep meaning to her. "My birthstone is sapphire and I love the nuances of the shade," she said. "I even have a painting that I made years ago titled The Blues, which depicts the different levels of blue that we go through — from the lightest to the most intense."