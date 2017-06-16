5 Hair Myths You Should Stop Worrying About

Filmmaker Robert Evans once said, "There are three sides to every story: your side, my side, and the truth. And no one is lying..." We're currently in the age of information overload for every topic imaginable, including (and especially) hair. Suffice it to say, a lot of personal experiences have created rumors about topics like dyeing your hair while pregnant and what actually makes strands grow longer and stronger.
And while there are certainly exceptions to every rule, and science is constantly unveiling more and more information, it's time to question a few of these factoids. After all, what works for you may not work for me, and vice versa.
We tapped the pros to properly evaluate five of the most rampant hair rumors ahead.